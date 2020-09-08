Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin Niraj Singh Bablu, sister-in-law Nutan react to Rhea Chakraborty's arrest

Niraj Kumar Singh Bablu, cousin brother of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and his wife Nutan Singh have reacted to the arrest of actress Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday arrested Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty after three days of grilling her as part of their probe into a possible drug angle related to Sushant's death.

Sushant's cousin Niraj Kumar Singh Bablu, a politician from Bihar, took to his unverified Twitter account to share his feelings after Rhea's arrest on Tuesday afternoon. "Aakhirkar Rhea Chakraborty ki giraftari hui. Prabhu ke ghar der hai andher nahi. (Rhea Chakraborty has finally been arrested. In God's abode there is delay but no denial)," he tweeted.

He tagged his post with #GodIsWithUs, #SSRFamilyStandsStrong, #UnitedForSSRJustice #WholeIndiaIsSSRFamily #WorldUnitedForSSR and #Warriors4SRR.

In a separate tweet, he mentioned: "Parivar chahta hai ki Sushant ke hatya mein jitne bhi doshi hai sabhi ki giraftari jald se jald ho. (The family wants all those guilty of Sushant's murder should be arrested without delay)."

His wife Nutan Singh, a politician, tweeted from her unverified account: "Satya pareshan ho sakta hai parajit nahi. Rhea ki giraftari se aj pura desh santusht hai. Sushantji ka parivar pura desh hai aur parivar ko aur khushi tab milegi jab sabhi doshiyon ko saja milegi. (Truth can be troubled but not defeated. Today the entire nation is satisfied with Rhea's arrest. The entire nation is Sushant's family and everyone will be happy once all the culprits are punished)."

She tagged her tweet with #JusticeForSSR, #GodIsWithUs, #WorldUnitedForSSR, #WholeIndiaIsSSRFamily and #Warriors4SSR.

Earlier, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti reacted with this post on her verified Facebook account: "#Godiswithus." He post was accompanied by a folded hands emojis and a trident emoji.

