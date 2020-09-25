Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh alleges actor was murdered, AIIMS forensic head reacts

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh alleges actor was murdered

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh claims that the actor was murdered by strangulation. He questioned why the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is not filing converting the suicide case into a murder case. He added that he had sent pictures of Sushant's body to a doctor who is a part of the AIIMS team working on the late actor's death case who said that Sushant was 200 per cent murdered. Vikas Singh tweeted, "Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it’s death by strangulation and not suicide."

Extending her support to Vikas Singh's claims, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta SinghKirti also took to Twitter and questioned till when do they have to wait to get justice. She tweeted, "We have been so patient for so long! How long will it take to find the truth? #SSRDeathCase"

We have been so patient for so long! How long will it take to find the truth? #SSRDeathCase https://t.co/Vn5R62a0SY — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 25, 2020

AIIMS forensic team head Sudhir Gupta reacted to the claims and said that there were ligature marks on Sushant's neck but it cannot be claimed that it was due to suicide or murder. He added that investigation is going on and they need more evidence to call it a murder.

Meanwhile, after studying the report of the CFSL and the CBI's SIT, the AIIMS medical board will share its final conclusion on whether there was any foul play in the death of the late actor. The source said that the agency will also share its findings with the AIIMS forensic team and then decide on the next course of action.

After taking over the case of Sushant's death on August 6, the CBI team had roped in the AIIMS forensic team for its assistance in studying the autopsy report prepared by the Cooper Hospital, the crime scene recreation and to guide the federal agency if there was any foul play in his death. The AIIMS forensic team headed by Dr. Sudhir Gupta formed a medical board and the team also visited the Bandra flat of Sushant and recreated the crime scene. The AIIMS team was also assisted by Sushant's sister Mitu Singh and late actor's flatmate Siddharth Pithani and personal staff Dipesh Sawant, Neeraj Singh and Keshav Bachne.

Earlier, AIIMS sources have said that the forensic team is in the process of perusal of case after due medical board meeting and subsequent meeting with the CBI. The AIIMS source said a medical board opinion will be given to the CBI which will be totally "conclusive" without any confusion or doubts. The AIIMS source also said that the CFSL findings and the CBI investigation findings have to be studied before giving a final medical opinion.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage