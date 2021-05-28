Sushant Singh Rajput drug case: NCB gets 5-day custody of his flatmate Siddharth Pithani

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sushant Singh Rajput drug case

In a recent development, the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-flatmate Siddharth Pithani in Hyderabad on May 26. He was linked in the drugs case related to late actor's death. The agency held Pithani in Hyderabad and he was later bought to Mumbai. As per reports, earlier notices were served to him but he did not join the investigation. Now, he was remanded to 5-day custody after being produced in the court on Friday.

Last year, Pithani was under the scanner during the death probe of the Kai Po Che actor. He was interrogated by NCB, Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation. The CBI questioned him for seven days in a row.

After his arrest Pithani was produced before the Hon’ble court in Hyderabad. The court granted his transit warrant and he was brought to Mumbai. Later in the day, he was produced before a Mumbai court which remanded him in the NCB custody till June 1, a prosecution lawyer said.

The arrest comes almost two and half months after it filed a 12,000-page charge sheet against 33 people, including actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others in the Bollywood-drugs mafia probe case linked to Sushant's death on June 14, 2020, when he was found hanging in his flat.

Siddharth Pithani arrived in Mumbai in 2019 to join Sushant Singh Rajput's Dream 150 project. He was present in the Bandra residence of the late actor where he was found dead under mysterious circumstances on June 14 last year. The former claimed that he was the first to see his dead body.

