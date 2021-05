Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Siddharth Pithani during CBI investigation last year

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-flatmate Siddharth Pithani has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Hyderabad in the drugs case linked to the actors' death. Last year, Pathani was under the scanner during the death probe of the Kai Po Che actor. He was interrogated by NCB, CBI as well as the ED.