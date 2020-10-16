Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe LIVE Updates: CBI refutes closure of actor's death case

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe Updates

Rumours were rife on Thursday that the Central Bureau of Investigation is all set to close actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case and will submit their final report soon. However, later in the day, the agency refuted these rumours and confirmed that the investigation is still underway. CBI spokesperson R.K. Gaur said in a statement, "CBI continues to investigate the death of Sushant. There are certain speculative reports in the media that the CBI has reached a conclusion. It may be reiterated that these reports are speculative and erroneous."

Earlier, the forensic team of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) led by Sudhir Gupta had ruled out the murder angle in the actor's death case. A few days later, a report claimed that CBI has also backed AIIMS report but is continuing the prove from abetment to suicide aspect and looking into finding and new evidence in the case.

