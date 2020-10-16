Friday, October 16, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe LIVE Updates: CBI refutes closure of actor's death case
Live now

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe LIVE Updates: CBI refutes closure of actor's death case

Rumours were rife on Thursday that the Central Bureau of Investigation is all set to close actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case and will submit their final report soon. However, later in the day, the agency refuted these rumours and confirmed that the investigation is still underway. 

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 16, 2020 6:48 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe Updates

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe Updates

Rumours were rife on Thursday that the Central Bureau of Investigation is all set to close actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case and will submit their final report soon. However, later in the day, the agency refuted these rumours and confirmed that the investigation is still underway. CBI spokesperson R.K. Gaur said in a statement, "CBI continues to investigate the death of Sushant. There are certain speculative reports in the media that the CBI has reached a conclusion. It may be reiterated that these reports are speculative and erroneous."

Earlier, the forensic team of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) led by Sudhir Gupta had ruled out the murder angle in the actor's death case. A few days later, a report claimed that CBI has also backed AIIMS report but is continuing the prove from abetment to suicide aspect and looking into finding and new evidence in the case.

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case | Bollywood Drugs Probe LATEST UPDATES

 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :SSR Death Probe | Bollywood Drug Probe LIVE Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Oct 16, 2020 6:30 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    CBI refutes closure of Sushant Singh Rajput case, says probe still on

    The latest update on actor Sushant Singh Rajput case came on Thursday when CBI announced that the agency has continued to investigate his death. Amid some media reports that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to file a closure report in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the federal agency on Thursday refuted the claims and said that such reports are "erroneous" and the investigation is still continuing. CBI spokesperson R.K. Gaur said in a statement, "CBI continues to investigate the death of Sushant. There are certain speculative reports in the media that the CBI has reached a conclusion. It may be reiterated that these reports are speculative and erroneous."

    CLICK HERE TO READ FULL STORY

  • Oct 16, 2020 6:29 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Shweta urges SSRians to stay united

    Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter to urge the SSRians to stay united during this tough time.

Top News

Latest News

X