Sushant Singh Rajput Death Investigation LIVE updates: Karni Sena, Mayawati demand CBI probe in actor's case

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANTSINGHRAJPUT1 Sushant Singh Rajput Death Investigation LIVE updates Sushant Singh Rajput Death Investigation: UPDATES After actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family filed an FIR against his then-current girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, many new revelations have been made in his death investigation. While Rhea has denied all the allegations and has claimed that she is being implicated in the case, she moved to the apex court to get the case transfered to Mumbai. On the other hand, Sushant's ex-girlfriend Karni Sena, Mayawati demand CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Demanding the inquiry, a few members of the Karni Sena have warned of a violent protest, in case the government does not initiate a CBI inquiry into the case.

Rhea Chakraborty moved to Supreme Court and revealed that she was in a live-in relationship with Sushant till June 8. She claimed that Sushant was suffering from depression for some time and was on anti-depressants.

Ankita Lokhande told Replublic TV, "Sushant was not the guy who could commit suicide. We have seen worse situations when we were together. He was a happy-go-lucky guy. How much ever I know him, he wasn’t a depressed guy. I have not seen a person like Sushant, a guy who used to write his own dreams, he had a diary... He had his 5-year plan — what he wants to do, how he will look, etc. And exactly after 5 years, he had fulfilled them. And when things like ‘depression’ are used after his name... it is heartbreaking. He might be upset, anxious, yes, but depression is a big word. Calling someone ‘bipolar’ is a big thing."

"In peculiar facts and circumstances of the present case, the petitioner has been falsely implicated in the present case filed by at the instance of Krishna Kishore Singh," Rhea said in her plea.

