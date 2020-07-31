Ankita Lokhande says Sushant Singh Rajput can never end his life because of his career

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/_FILM_INDIA_ Ankita Lokhande revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput's father didn't have his new number.

In an exclusive interview to India TV, Bollywood actress Ankita Lokhande refused to believe that Sushant Singh Rajput took his own life because of his career. Ankita and Sushant dated for seven years. Ankita said that she was in touch with the actor's family even after their breakup.

Ankita said that she still cannot believe that Sushant is no more. Talking about him, the actress said that he knew what he wanted to do after five years. "Sushant was not so weak that he could kill himself. Nepotism was there in the industry even before he made his debut and he knew it. If this narrative is true, then he would have taken this before," Ankita told India TV.

The actress said that Sushant could control his mind, hence, she cannot believe that he was suffering from depression. In case, he was depressed, then the reason behind it should be investigated, she said.

She also narrated an incident that happened around Diwali 2019. Sushant's father KK Singh called her and asked her to help him contact Sushant as he didn't have his new number.

Ankita said she never met Sushant after 2016 and she did not even have his phone number from the past four years.

"He was very close to his sister, especially Rani di. He could not disobey him. It is suspicious that he wasn't responding to his family," said Ankita.

"I want to support Sushant's family. No one can understand their pain. If they are coming out and speaking, then they must have valid proof to substantiate their allegations," Ankita added.

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering case against Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik. They will be summoned next week and interrogated regarding the same. ED will probe Rs 15 crore transaction from late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's account. The ED will also record statements of others related to the case and the investigation will be carried out by the Mumbai branch of ED.

