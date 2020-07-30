Sushant Singh Rajput's family files caveat in Supreme Court post Rhea Chakraborty's request to transfer case

Image Source : SSR / INSTAGRAM Sushant Singh Rajput's family files caveat in Supreme Court post Rhea Chakraborty's petition

After Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed an FIR with Bihar Police against actress Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of abetment to suicide, the actress knocked the door of the Supreme Court to have it transferred to Mumbai as the case has been registered here. A team to Bihar Police officials also arrived in Mumbai to question and actress and take the investigation further. Now, the latest reports claim that Sushant's family has filed a caveat in Supreme Court for not allowing Rhea’s petition to be heard.

According to reports in Republic, the late actor's family has moved to the Supreme Court to file a caveat to ensure that the investigation is done smoothly. Bihar Police on Wednesday recorded statements of two people-- Sushant's sister Mitu Singh and his cook. It is said that police have received some 'sensational' information which hinted that Mumbai Police is helping Rhea Chakraborty.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer, Vikas Singh told PTI, "If she (Rhea) has moved the apex court, she should have filed a petition seeking CBI investigation. FIR is registered in Patna, now she (Rhea) has filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking stay and transfer of investigation to Mumbai. Isse jyada kya proof chahiye ki (what more proof is needed that) somebody in Mumbai Police is helping her."

On the other hand, Advocate Satish Maneshinde, who is representing Chakraborty, had said he has filed a petition in the apex court seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai where the probe in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is going on. In her plea, Chakraborty has also sought stay on probe by Bihar Police on the FIR lodged by Rajput's father till disposal of her plea in top court, Maneshinde said.

5 people have been identified by the Bihar Police from the list of 52 people whose statements were was taken by the Mumbai Police. Bihar Police is busy investigating Sushant's financial and mental problem.

Apart from this, the police will take a statement from Sushant's old servant, bodyguard, cook, manager, doctors who treated Sushant. For the unversed, it was Rhea who introduced Sushant to 3 doctors with whom his treatment was going on. Even Mumbai police have also taken their statement.

