  Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea to be heard today
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea to be heard today

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, was sent to Judicial Custody and lodged at Byculla Jail, Mumbai on Wednesday for 14 days till September 22. The actress was arrested on Tuesday and had to spend her night in NCB's safe lockup before being shifted to the Byculla Women's Jail. Today, Sessions Court will hear the bail plea of the actress in which she has stated that she was coerced into making self-incriminatory confessions during custody.

New Delhi Updated on: September 10, 2020 7:56 IST
Actress Rhea Chakraborty was sent to Judicial Custody and lodged at Byculla Jail, Mumbai on Wednesday for 14 days till September 22 in connection to the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The actress was arrested on Tuesday and had to spend her night in NCB's safe lockup before being shifted to the Byculla Women's Jail. Her legal team had applied for bail which was rejected. Today, Sessions Court will hear the bail plea of the actress in which she has stated that she was coerced into making self-incriminatory confessions during custody. In the 20-page bail application, Rhea has stated that she is "innocent and has not committed any crime whatsoever. The applicant has been falsely implicated in the present case".

The application also stated that no drugs or psychotropic substances have been seized from the Rhea, and "the allegations, if any, would pertain strictly to small quantities", thus the offence is bailable in nature. "The allegations against the present applicant would at the most make out a case of purchasing small quantities of drugs which is in essence a bailable offense. There is not a shred of evidence to connect the applicant with financing any illicit traffic or harbouring any offenders," the application read.

On the other hand, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, cook Dipesh Sawant and drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar were produced before the Esplanade court on Wednesday, where their custody was extended. The accused have been sent to judicial custody for 14-days till September 23.

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LATEST UPDATES

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates

  • Sep 10, 2020 7:56 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Ankita Lokhande clarifies her stance on investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death

    Actor Ankita Lokhande on Wednesday said that she has never claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput was "murdered" but wants "justice" for her "late friend" and his family. Lokhande tweeted, "I again clarify, for the reason time and again being asked by the media to me on whether I feel it''s a murder or suicide? I have never said it''s a murder."

  • Sep 10, 2020 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Sushant's sister shares video of the actor from Sonchiriya sets

    Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a video showing how caring and warm-hearted the late actor was. The video shows Sushant feeding a little girl on the sets of his film Sonchiriya.

  • Sep 10, 2020 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Rhea Chakraborty was sent to Judicial Custody and lodged at Byculla Jail, Mumbai on 09.09.2020 for 14 days till 22.09.2020.

  • Sep 10, 2020 6:59 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Actress Rhea Chakraborty has claimed in her bail application that she was coerced into making self-incriminatory confessions during custody. A day after Rhea's arrest by the Narcotics Central Bureau (NCB), it has been revealed that a special court here will hear the bail applications of the actress and her brother Showik today.

