Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea to be heard today

Image Source : INDIA TV Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Updates

Actress Rhea Chakraborty was sent to Judicial Custody and lodged at Byculla Jail, Mumbai on Wednesday for 14 days till September 22 in connection to the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The actress was arrested on Tuesday and had to spend her night in NCB's safe lockup before being shifted to the Byculla Women's Jail. Her legal team had applied for bail which was rejected. Today, Sessions Court will hear the bail plea of the actress in which she has stated that she was coerced into making self-incriminatory confessions during custody. In the 20-page bail application, Rhea has stated that she is "innocent and has not committed any crime whatsoever. The applicant has been falsely implicated in the present case".

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's unseen videos shot by Rhea Chakraborty go VIRAL, fans heartbroken

The application also stated that no drugs or psychotropic substances have been seized from the Rhea, and "the allegations, if any, would pertain strictly to small quantities", thus the offence is bailable in nature. "The allegations against the present applicant would at the most make out a case of purchasing small quantities of drugs which is in essence a bailable offense. There is not a shred of evidence to connect the applicant with financing any illicit traffic or harbouring any offenders," the application read.

ALSO READ | Anurag Kashyap reacts to Bollywood's silence on Sushant's death, shares WhatsApp chat with actor's manager

On the other hand, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, cook Dipesh Sawant and drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar were produced before the Esplanade court on Wednesday, where their custody was extended. The accused have been sent to judicial custody for 14-days till September 23.

ALSO READ | What is Rhea Drugs Chat, why is Rhea Chakraborty being questioned by NCB | Sushant Death Case

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LATEST UPDATES

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage