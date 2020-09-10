Shibani Dandekar calls out Ankita Lokhande for her open letter on Sushant death case: Enough Ankita!

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shibani Dandekar calls out Ankita Lokhande for her open letter on Sushant death case

Actress Ankita Lokhande, ex-girlfriend of late Sushant Singh Rajput, shared an open letter on Wednesday about the investigation in the late actor's death case. The actress has said that she never called Rhea Chakraborty the murdered but questioned if not telling the family about Sushant's depression was correct or not. When many fans agreed with Ankita's opinions, Rhea's close friend Shibani Dandekar took to her Instagram stories to slam the actress. She claimed that Ankita is capitalising on Rhea getting targetted.

Shibani Dandekar wrote, "Such a grotesque letter by (Ankita). This princess of patriarchy who has never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant, clearly she wants her two seconds of fame and has capitalised on Rhea being targeted. She has played a major role in this 'witch-hunt' and she needs to be called out! She also just needs to shut the hell up. Enough Ankita! No one has more hate in their heart (?) than you"

Taking to Twitter, Shibani wrote, "This woman clearly wants her 2 seconds of fame and has capitalised on Rhea being targeted because she has had never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant.. she has been the driving force behind this and she needs to be called out!"

Ankita Lokhande has opened up about her reasons to stand with Sushant Singh Rajput's family as she shared a statement on her social media handles. "I again clarify, for the reason time and again being asked by the media to me on whether I feel it's a murder or suicide? I have never said it''s a murder or anyone in particular is responsible. "I always have encouraged justice for my late friend SSR and stood by the bereaved family and truth should be brought out by the investigating agencies," Lokhande wrote in her statement.

Calling herself a"Maharashtrian and an Indian citizen", the actor said she has total faith in the state government and central investigative agencies. Lokhande also said that many people have called her names but she never responded to anything and came forward to speak about Rajput when they were together. "I only came forward to narrate about SSR and his mental health till 2016," she added.

Addressing her "haters", Lokhande said Chakraborty was the closest person to the actor and so she should not have let him consume drugs. "When she very well knew about his mental state by publicly stating that he was in depression. Should she have allowed a depressed man to consume drugs? How is that going to help? "His condition would deteriorate to a level that would make a man take the action that SSR has allegedly taken. She was the closest person to him at that time," Lokhande claimed.

The actor said that on one hand, Chakraborty was coordinating with Rajput's doctors regarding his health issues, but on the other hand, she was "coordinating drug logistics for him". "Would anyone, who claims to have loved someone so deeply, allow the other person to consume drugs claiming to know his mental state and condition? Would you do that? I don''t think anyone would. So how can it not be seen as an act of carelessness and irresponsibility?" Lokhande claimed.

Ankita claimed that she will continue to support Sushant's family in their fight to justice.

