Suriya tests negative for COVID-19, says filmmaker Rajsekar Pandian

Image Source : TWITTER/AFRIDIHASTIN South star Suriya, COVID-19, filmmaker Rajsekar Pandian, Suriya tests negative, Suriya covid negative, Suriya coronavirus, Soorarai Pottru, Soorarai Pottru actor

South star Suriya has tested negative for COVID-19, almost two weeks after he was diagnosed with the disease, his close associate filmmaker Rajsekar Pandian said on Friday. The 45-year-old actor had tested positive for the virus on February 7. The "Soorarai Pottru" star returned home on February 11 after receiving treatment at a hospital in Chennai. Pandian shared the news of Suriya's recovery from coronavirus in a post on Twitter.

"Anna tested negative. Thank you for all your prayers and wishes @Suriya_offl," the filmmaker wrote.

Following his diagnosis, Suriya had urged his fans to take precautions amid the pandemic.

"We cannot confine ourselves to our homes due to fear. At the same time, it is important for us to stay cautious and safe. I convey my gratitude and affection to the dedicated doctors who are standing by us," he had said in a statement posted on the microblogging site.

Showing his concern filmmaker Rajsekar Pandian re-tweeted his post on his handle and wrote, "Dear Brothers and Sisters Anna’s fine and nothing to worry."

On the professional front, the actor will next be seen in "Vaadivasal", directed by filmmaker Vetrimaaran. Suriya has completed the shooting of Mani Ratnam’s Navarasa. Directed by Gautham Menon, the film is all set to release on Netflix. Apart from that, the actor has other projects in the pipleine including-- Suriya 40 helmed by Pandiraj and a project directed by Gnanavel.

Suriya's last release, Soorarai Pottru, dropped on Amazon Prime in November. The Tamil film, directed by Sudha Kongara, co-stars Paresh Rawal, Aparna Balamurali, Urvashi and Mohan Babu. The film is based on the life of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath.