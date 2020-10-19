Sunny Deol Birthday Special: Know 7 unknown facts about the actor

Image Source : TWITTER/@IDEEPHARMAN Sunny Deol turns 64 today

Indian superstar action hero Sunny Deol has turned 64th today on October 19. After making his dhamakedaar debut in 1983’s Betaab, the actor went on to star in a number of films but the tareek of his success came when he started doing films of action genre in the 80s and 90s. And then came his mega blockbuster film Gadar which gained him immense popularity in the coming generations.

Who can forget the iconic scene of the actor where he pulled out a handpump with his dhai kilo ke haath. His top action and drama films are still loved by masses and continue to entertain many. However, this was all about the reel life, do you know what kind of a person is he in his real life? Hee we are with a few unknown facts about the legendary star on his special day. Take a look

The actor’s real name is Ajay Singh Deol. Sunny was his nickname in childhood which became popular.

Even though he hails from a film family, Sunny went through a proper training in acting in England’s Old World Theater in Birmingham.

On the contrary to his aggressive and outspoken characters in films, the actor in his real life is a bit introvert and reserved.

Sunny’s fan following doubled after the release of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in 2001. The film became so popular that some theatres in Punjab actually had to start the shows from 6 in the morning as per the demand of the viewers.

Damini was offered to the actor only for making a guest appearance in the film. However, Sunny impressed the makers with his acting skills so much so that his role had to be extended and he was made the central character.

Sunny Deol is known for his Hulk like body and the credits goes to Sylvester Stallone as the actor was trained in his gym to get that HOT-BOD.

