Friday, November 29, 2019
     
 Live tv
Suhana Khan flaunts her curls and internet can't stop crushing on her

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 29, 2019 11:14 IST
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is an internet sensation. Her photos go viral on social media with the blink of an eye. The pretty team is becoming gorgeous with every passing day and her latest photos are proof. In the photos shared by her fan page on Instagram, Suhana is seen flaunting her flawless curls. She looks absolutely phenomenal in her highlighted hair along with no makeup look.

Her fans couldn't stop showering praises on her in the comment section.

a lit bit make up won’t hurt you 💕💕💕

Those luscious curls are to die for. Isn't it?

Suhana Khan wants to make an acting career in Bollywood and looks like she is taking her dreams quite seriously. SRK's daughter is studying filmmaking in New York. Suhana's short film The Grey Part Of Blue which released recently has garnered over millions of views. The 10 minutes film is about a young couple on a road trip. Robin Gonella is the male lead of the film directed by Theodore Gimeno. 

 

