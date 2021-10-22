Sudhaa Chandran asked to remove 'artificial limb’ on airports, actress requests PM Modi's help

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUDHAA CHANDRAN Sudhaa Chandran

Actress Sudhaa Chandran, a popular face on TV and accomplished Bharatanatyam dancer, on Thursday, shared a video on Instagram and requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to issue a specific card for senior citizens. The actress says by doing so, senior citizens like her can avoid being "grilled" by the airport authorities. Sudha, who uses an artificial limb, shared her ordeal of going through security "grills" each time stating that it "hurts."

"This is an appeal to the central government and the state government," said Sudha in the video, adding, "I am Sudhaa Chandran, an actor and dancer professionally, I have danced with an artificial limb and created history, making my country proud. But every time I go on my professional visits, each time, I am stopped at the airport, and when I request them at the security, to the CISF officials, that please do an ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) test for my artificial limb, they still want me to remove my artificial limb and show it to them. Is it humanly possible Modi ji?"

She continued, "Is this what our country is talking about? Is this the respect that a woman gives another woman in our society? It is my humble request to you Modi ji that please give senior citizens a card that says they are senior citizens." Along with her video that appeared to be from an airport, the actor wrote, "Totally hurt... each time going through this grill is very very hurting....hope my message reaches the state and central government authorities....and expecting a prompt action."

Sudhaa is known for her performances in TV shows like 'Kaahin Kissii Roz' and all the seasons of 'Naagin'. The actor has also won a National Award for her role in the Telugu film 'Mayuri', which was based on her life.

-- ANI