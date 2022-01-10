Sonu Sood on stepping down as Punjab’s state icon: 'Have more responsibility towards the state'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONU SOOD Sonu Sood

Highlights Sonu Sood was appointed as the state icon of Punjab last year

The EC withdrew the appointment of the actor on January 4, but gave no details

In an interview, Sood revealed that he voluntarily stepped down from the title

Sonu Sood was appointed as the state icon of Punjab by the Election Commission in November last year. The decision to honour him came after he earned laurels for helping migrant workers reach hometowns amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, last week Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju said the EC has withdrawn his appointment. The EC withdrew the appointment of the actor on January 4, but gave no details.

Days later, speaking to Hindustan Times, Sood opened up about with withdrawal and reasoned why he chose to step down voluntarily. “For the past two years, I was doing my bit as the State Icon of Punjab, spreading the message on how important it is to vote, help the state rebuild. Now, since my sister from my family is contesting in the Punjab elections, I can’t be the icon,” the actor said, adding, “It is not possible, or right. It was conveyed to me that I can no longer be sending a message that everyone has to come and vote because someone from my family is contesting. I think it is fine,”

He added, “And now, when I have stepped down, I think I have more responsibility on my shoulders, that I have to do more… To spread the message (of rebuilding), and motivate people to come forward and do their bit (for the state).”

On the film's front, the Bollywood actor has been roped in to star in action thriller 'Fateh' directed by Abhinandan Gupta. The film, touted to be inspired by real-life incidents, will see the actor pulling off high-octane action sequences in a cinematic universe. The film is expected to go on the floors in early 2022.

His list of upcoming films also includes, 'Prithviraj' with Akshay Kumar and Telugu movie 'Acharya'.