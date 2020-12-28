Sonu Sood: Never thought that one day a book will be written on me

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONU_SOOD Sonu Sood

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood never envisioned that there would be a book about him someday, adding that he misses his mother when such a thing is happening. Sonu has written a book recounting his experience of helping migrant workers during the Covid lockdown. Titled "I Am No Messiah", the book is written in the first person, revealing the emotional challenges the actor faced while extending help.

"It has turned out to be very special because I never realised that one day, I will do something, on which a book will be written on me, where I can share my experiences, share all the moments where I connected with millions of people across the globe," Sonu told IANS, on writing the book.

"Now, putting everything on paper... my mom, who was a professor, always used to tell me to write about my experiences, whenever you feel they are special because they will stay with you forever. With so many things happening, you tend to forget those experiences, but you can always go back to those pages and revisit those times," he added.

The actor continued: "I wish she was around and she would have been a proud mother, if she would have read the book. Today, I miss her more. I thank my parents for teaching me,guiding me and praying for me, which is helping me."

Earlier, the actor took to Instagram and wrote, "My book - #IamNoMessiah - is out now! Signed copies of my book are available at mumbai airport with BookScetra and Replay. @meenaiyerofficial .You can also order my book online."

At present, Sonu is seen hosting "Bharat Ke Mahaveer". The series brings stories that represent the spirit of solidarity in the country, and celebrates Indians who have shown extraordinary kindness during the coronavirus pandemic.

The series airs on Discovery channel, and Discovery Plus app, and comes in partnership between the United Nations in India, NITI Aayog and Discovery channel.