Sonu Sood distributes 1000 bicycles to school students & social workers in hometown Moga

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has remained at the forefront during the last year and a half helping people during the outbreak of COVID-19. The actor has lent a helping hand to thousands of migrant and daily wage workers. Providing oxygen cylinders to hospital beds, he has won hearts with his relentless service. Now, as we step into 2022, the nation's hero is back again with another much-needed initiative, Moga di Dhi (Moga Ki Beti).

The actor, along with his sister Malvika Sood Sachar, distributed 1000 bicycles to schoolgirls and social workers of Moga on January 4 (Tuesday). Nearly students from around 40-45 villages near Moga will get the benefit from Sonu Sood's campaign.

While speaking about the cause, Sonu Sood said, "The distance between school and house is really long, making it difficult for the students to attend classes in the extreme cold. To help them curb the problem, we aim at providing deserving girl students from class 8th to 12th bicycles. With our campaign, we shall also give these bicycles to social workers."

Government school teachers have identified these deserving students of underprivileged backgrounds. For unversed, Malvika Sood Sachar is a celebrated philanthropist and has been actively working with Sood Charity Foundation.

