Sonam Kapoor thanks husband Anand Ahuja for sticking with her

Actress Sonam Kapoor has penned an appreciation post for husband Anand Ahuja, thanking him for "being extra kind and loving" when she needed the most. "An appreciation post for my husband. Thank you for being extra kind and loving today. I really needed it. Love you so much," Sonam wrote on Instagram.

She also posted a picture of herself along with her husband.

Sonam's post comes after she faced heavy trolling on social media following the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput.

The actress had shared a condolence message for Sushant and his family, and followed it up with a tweet that read: "Blaming a girlfriend, ex girlfriend, family, colleagues for someone's death is ignorant and f****ng mean spirited."

Sonam faced criticism for her tweet as netizens have been expressing their anger against nepotism after Sushant's death. Sushant was found hanging on June 14 at his home in Bandra, Mumbai. He was cremated in Mumbai on June 15.

