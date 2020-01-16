Image Source : TWITTER Sonam Kapoor shares 'scariest experience' with Uber driver in London

Actress Sonam Kapoor is "super shaken" after having the "scariest experience" with an Uber driver in London. Sonam took to Twitter on Wednesday night to share her experience and warned her 12.8 million fans: "Hey guys I've had the scariest experience with @Uberlondon. Please please be careful. The best and safest is just to use the local public transportation or cabs. I'm super shaken."

When a follower asked her about it, the actress replied: "The driver was unstable and was yelling and shouting. I was shaking by the end of it."

Hey guys I’ve had the scariest experience with @Uber london. Please please be careful. The best and safest is just to use the local public transportation or cabs. I’m super shaken. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 15, 2020

Uber reached out to her on Twitter and wrote: "Sorry to hear about this, Sonam. Can you please send us a DM with your email address and mobile so we can look into this?"

To which Sonam replied: "I tried complaining on your app, and just got multiple disconnected replies by bots. You guys need to update your system. The damage is done. There is nothing more you can do."

This happened just a few days after she tweeted about losing her bags while travelling.

"This is the third time I've travelled @British_Airways this month and the second time they've lost my bags. I think I've learnt my lesson. I'm never flying @British_Airways again," she wrote on January 9.

On the professional front, Sonam’s much-hyped movie, The Zoya Factor, released recently and maintained a decent record at the Box Office. The rom-com directed by Abhishek Sharma also starred Dulquer Salmaan. The film was based on novelist Anuja Chauhan’s book of the same name and the movie was bankrolled by Fox Star Studios.