Sonam Kapoor celebrates Neerja Bhanot's courage on her birth anniversary

Sonam Kapoor says playing Neerja Bhanot was a life-altering experience for her. Monday was the birth anniversary of the late flight purser Bhanot on whose story the acclaimed Sonam-starrer Neerja narrated, and the actress took out time to paid a tribute to her. Neerja Bhanot had given up her life saving passengers during a terrorist hijack of a Pan-Am flight at Karachi international airport in Pakistan on September 5, 1986. She was born on September 7, 1963. Her life story was brought alive on the big screen in the 2016 film "Neerja", with Sonam playing the title role.

"Celebrating Neerja's courage, charm and outlandish love for life - on her birth anniversary. Playing her was a life-altering experience for me, and I couldn't have been more thrilled to have honoured her legacy in my own way. Everytime I talk about Neerja, I just go on and on, and rightfully so - for her story till date, continues to inspire millions around the world! #NeerjaBhanot #HappyBirthdayNeerja," Sonam posted on her Instagram.

She also posted photos of Neerja Bhanot and a brief video of how she transformed into the real-life hero. At the 64th National Film Awards, the Ram Madhvani directorial won Best Feature Film in Hindi and a Special Mention for Sonam.

Sonam K Ahuja is currently in the English capital London with her husband Ananad Ahuja. She recently managed to catch the much-hyped Christopher Nolan release, Tenet, at a theatre in the city. She said nothing compares to the big screen and its magic. Nolan's latest features Indian actress Dimple Kapadia along with a powerhouse cast comprising John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.

Sonam shared a snapshot of a scene featuring Dimple on Instagram and captioned it: "So I went to watch @tenetfilm in the cinema today. Firstly the incredible experience of watching a film on the big screen is unparalleled. Secondly to watch the luminous Dimple Kapadia in the film gave me goosebumps. Nothing compares to cinema, the big screen and its magic. Nothing."

