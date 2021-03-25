Sonam Kapoor asks 'should we all quit Twitter?' after Chrissy Teigen announces exit

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAMKAPOOR Sonam Kapoor asks 'should we all quit Twitter?'

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor on Thursday reacted to model and television personality Chrissy Teigen's announcement of quitting Twitter. The star has been on the social media platform for over a decade and now, in order to avoid the negativity, she has decided to quit. Reacting to her, Sonam took to Twitter to question if everyone should leave the micro-blogging app due to the trolls. The Neerja actress suggested that like any other account, ID proofs should be necessary to open an account on Twitter.

Sonam Kapoor said, "Should we all quit Twitter? I'm not very active but I get my news through it. But there is no accountability on the social media platform. Opening social media accounts should be like opening any other accounts in the real world. You should need ID proof." She also shared Teigen's statement that read, "My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don't is too much for me."

Meanwhile. Chrissy Teigen tweeted, "For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends," she wrote on Wednesday night.

"But it's time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that's the right time to call something. My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don't is too much for me. I've always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I'm just not."

Teigen continued that she has changed as a person due to her interactions on the platform. "My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn't sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you," she wrote.

"I'm just sensitive, okay!? I don't wanna be this way! I just am! But I love you guys and I cherish our time together, I truly do. I also hate you," she concluded, and deactivated her account minutes later.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor wrapped the shoot of her upcoming film Blind last month. She announced the same by sharing a boomerang video featuring her with her team including the film's young director Shome Makhija. In the video, Sonam can be seen holding the clapperboard of the film in hand.

In Blind, Sonam will be seen in the role of a blind person. The film is a Bollywood remake of the 2011 Korean crime-thriller of the same name, directed by Ahn Sang-hoon. The movie is being bankrolled by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar, Sachin Nahar, and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim. It is slated to release in 2021.