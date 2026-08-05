Rahul Gandhi seeks Amit Shah’s statement, not resignation, in meeting with Rijiju to end Parliament deadlock

New Delhi:

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju held a nearly 50-minute meeting with Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday in an effort to break the ongoing deadlock in Parliament. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present and participated in the discussions. The meeting took place in Rahul's office in the Parliament complex.

After the meeting, Rijiju described it as a "courtesy meeting" and expressed hope that the ongoing impasse in Parliament would be resolved soon.

According to sources, Rahul Gandhi told Rijiju that the Opposition was not seeking the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Instead, it was demanding that Shah make a statement in Parliament on the issue at the centre of the stalemate. Rahul Gandhi is learnt to have conveyed that the Home Minister would have to address the House.

Sources said Rijiju later briefed Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on his discussion with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The Parliamentary Affairs Minister subsequently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to apprise him of his conversation with the Congress leaders, sources added.

Delimitation, FCRA bills discussed

According to sources, Rijiju sought Rahul Gandhi's views on key legislations, including the proposed Delimitation Bill and amendments related to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), as the government attempted to gauge the Congress party's position on the pending bills.

The meeting is being viewed as a confidence-building measure between the government and Congress. It was the second interaction between Rijiju and Rahul Gandhi in the past 10 days, signalling efforts to open channels of communication amid the prolonged parliamentary stalemate.

Talks with Samajwadi Party next

Sources said Rijiju is also expected to hold discussions with leaders of the Samajwadi Party and other Opposition parties as part of the government's outreach.

The government is hopeful that the situation will become clearer by Thursday and that it will know whether the ongoing deadlock with the Opposition can be resolved. According to sources, the Centre will wait until then to see if there is any change in the Congress party's position.

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