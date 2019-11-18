Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja's vacation pictures are giving us major #couplegoals

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja make up one of the cutest couples in town. From their sweet PDA moments to the lovey-dovey pictures on Instagram, fans love them! Recently Anand took to social media to post a picture of him and Sonam vacationing in the USA and damn, they are yet again setting #couplegoals.

In the picture, the actress can be seen wearing a black crop top along with black tights. She has paired it with a black cap and black sneaker shoes. Anand is seen in leopard print shorts, a black full sleeve t-shirt along with black sneaker shoes. They seem to have gotten clicked after finishing a trek.

Alongside the photo, Anand wrote, “#sundazed #everydayphenomenal…” Sonam has also been quite active on social media, posting a series of photos with her girl gang while vacationing in the US. In one her photos, she is seen chilling on a couch sitting in thwLos Angeles city of USA, where she is vacationing with her sister, Rhea Kapoor. Captioning the image, she wrote, girls trip with @rheakapoor has officially started. Thank you @theprivatesuite for making travels to @flylaxairport so easy, seamless and comfy. ✈️ #theprivatesuite #LAtheKapoorWay

Check out the picture here:

Sonam also uploaded a few videos and pictures with her girl gang.

Sonam Kapoor vacationing with her girlfriends in the USA.

Sonam also visited London recently from where she uploaded a picture, dressed in an all-black outfit. Check out the picture below:

Related Video