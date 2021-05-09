Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAKSHISINHA Sonakshi Sinha shares what's her new hobby amid COVID-19 lockdown

Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha on Sunday in a social media post said that staying home due to the raging second wave of COVID-19 has now become a hobby for her. She urged all to get vaccinated and drive Covid away. The post from the 33-year-old actor, which received more than a lakh likes had Sonakshi posing with open hair while sporting a grey tank top.

The 'Akira' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her posing for the camera, along with the caption, "Reached that point where staying home has become a hobby. #coronabhagao #getvaccinated."

Have a look at her post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, sometime back Sonakshi had finished shooting for her upcoming digital debut film with ace filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.

Sonakshi recently announced her upcoming project "Bulbul Tarang", which will have an OTT release. She will also be seen in "Bhuj: The Pride Of India", co-starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi, and is gearing up for her web series debut in "Fallen", which casts her as a cop.

-With agency inputs