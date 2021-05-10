Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAKSHI SINHA Sonakshi Sinha gets her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha on Monday received the dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The actress took to her social media and updated her fans about the same. Sonakshi shared a photograph on Instagram where she is seen getting the jab on her left arm. "#Vaccine manjhe #Victory!!!" Sonakshi captioned the photo, encouraging fans and followers to get vaccinated. The actress' post comes at a time when India is battling a deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the number of positive cases are rising every day.

Many Bollywood stars have got vaccination in the recent past. These include Madhuri Dixit, Pulkit Samrat, Radhika Madan, Anil Kapoor and more.

Earlier in the day, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh got their dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Announcing the news Riteish shared an Instagram post along with the caption, "Get Vaccinated!!! Let's fight this monster together.... #vaccinationdone #vaccination." Along with it he also shared a photo of him getting the jab.

Genelia also shared a photo of her getting vaccinated on her Instagram handle along with the same caption, "Get Vaccinated!!! Let's fight this monster together.... #vaccinationdone #vaccination."

Meanwhile, the countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers and frontline people getting vaccinated first, followed by the next phase meant for over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions, which started from March 1.

As per data revealed by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are among the top 10 states that accounted for 73.91 per cent new Covid-19 cases registered in the last 24 hours.

The data further shows that ten states account for 72.86 per cent of the new deaths, and Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (572). Karnataka follows with 490 daily deaths.