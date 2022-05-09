Sonakshi Sinha engaged? Actress flaunts flashy ring amidst wedding rumours. BTW whose hand is that?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAKSHI SINHA Sonakshi Sinha

Is Sonakshi Sinha engaged? Since the time Sonakshi has set foot in the industry, speculations around her love life have dragged on and fans have been curious as to when the actress would be getting hitched. While Sonakshi has always kept her personal life a secret and has maintained silence over these matters for so long, she has now posted something flashy on her Instagram feed! Putting a ring on these rumours, her latest Instagram post suggests that she might be taking the plunge with a ‘special someone’ soon. In Sonakshi's latest photo, she is seen wearing a rock on her ring finger with a hint of a mystery man in the picture. In the caption, she mentions it was the best decision of her life and a very easy one for that matter.

"BIG day for me!!! One of my biggest dreams is coming truuuue… and i cant wait to share it with YOUUUU.. Cant believe it was SO EZ," she wrote. Take a look:

Sonakshi and wedding rumours are not new. Time and again, the actress is asked about it. Earlier this year, the actress gave a witty answer when she was asked about tying the knot during a question and answer session on social media. During an earlier interactive session, a user asked her: "Mam everyone is getting married when will you get married?" To which, Sonakshi gave a quirky reply: "Everyone is also getting Covid? Should I get that too?"

Speaking about her upcoming work in cinema, Sonakshi was last seen in Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India'. The film also features Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi.

The actress is all set to make her web series debut with 'Fallen', where she plays a cop and will also be seen in 'Bulbul Tarang'.