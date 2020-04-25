Sobhita Dhulipala clears air on accusation of lying about 'self-clicked' magazine cover

Sobhita Dhulipala issues clarification on Instagram

Actress Sobhita Dhulipal, who shot to fame with Amazon's Made In Heaven series, has issued a clarification after being accused of lying about clicking pictures by herself for a magazine cover. Her statement came after her behind-the-scene pictures from her magazine shoot surfaced online. In one of the pictures, one can see a man clicking Sobhita's photo as she poses against the wall. This completely contradicts to what she claimed in her caption while posting the photo.

Soon after an Instagram page shared her BTS picture, the actress began receiving negative comments. This made her release a statement to reveal the series of events that transpired during the photoshoot.

"Quite a few people have written to me about the image I last posted. It is upsetting and I am little taken aback by how urgently many have jumped to unkind conclusions, this is also a moment for me to learn something deeper.

I stand by the flow of events I'm sharing with complete transparency:

1. I style myself, go to the terrace with a coffee mug and a couple of tools to prop up my phone to take pictures.

2. There are people on the terrace and one kind gentleman upon learning that I'm trying to shoot my pictures, offers help.

3. After he graciously shoots a few pictures in the frame I wanted, I thank him and we depart.

Neither was the picture shot by him used by Cosmopolitan (It doesn't belong with the magazine's mandate) nor am I anything but proud of this wonderful collaboration with the magazine.

I only posted it along with the official ones because I like it. I recognise that I should have altered the caption text to mention that the second image was not part of the magazine shoot. I wish I had a more exciting, dramatic story but alas, truth often wears plain robes! Stay home and stay safe."

In her last post, Sobhita shared two photos along with the caption: "I had the unique opportunity to style myself, do my hair/makeup and take this picture(first one) on a phone (hello, self-timer, my new friend) in the confines of my house. It has been empowering to be reminded that one needs very little aid when they are truly invested in creating something - even if it is just pictures; it has been humbling to come in contact with people who nurture an individual voice and give it a public platform. I spent a couple of days photographing myself for this story for Cosmopolitan magazine, not only did I thrive in the creative stimulation but also had fun because I didn’t need to be anything but truthful and relevant."

Sobhita who has worked in movies such as Raman Raghav 2.0 became a household name after playing the lead role in Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's web series Made In Heaven. The second part of the franchise has already been announced.

