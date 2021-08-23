Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SIDHARTHMALHOTRA Sidharth Malhotra's thriller movie 'Mission Majnu' stars filming second schedule

Actor Sidharth Malhotra on Monday said he has resumed shooting for his upcoming period thriller film "Mission Majnu". Written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja, "Mission Majnu" is the debut directorial venture of ad filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi. Backed by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta, the movie's first schedule was shot in Lucknow, prior to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. .

According to the makers, "Mission Majnu" is inspired by real events set in the 1970s and follows the story of India's most courageous mission in the heart of Pakistan that forever changed the relationship between the two nations. The "Shershaah" star, who will be seen as a RAW agent in the film, took to Instagram and shared a picture from the shoot, writing, "#MissionMajnu shoot resumes. See you in theatres."

The second schedule of the film, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sharib Hashmi, Parmeet Sethi, Anant Mahadevan and Kumud Mishra, will be shot on real locations across Mumbai.

Mehta said after a brief pause, the team is back on floors with "strict protocol and guidelines" for the shoot. "In this 15 day schedule we will shoot critical sequences of the film. It’s great to be on set again and the cast and crew is excited to move onwards and upwards towards the successful completion of the film," she said in a statement.

The espionage thriller also marks Mandanna's foray into the Hindi film industry. She is best known for starring in Kannada film "Anjani Putra" and Telugu title "Geetha Govindam".