Tuesday, September 17, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Sidharth Malhotra meets with an accident in Kargil

Sidharth Malhotra meets with an accident in Kargil

Actor Sidharth Malhotra during the shooting of his film Shershaah in Kargil met with an accident. 

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: September 17, 2019 20:15 IST
Representative News Image

Sidharth Malhotra meets with an accident in Kargil

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has met with an accident in Kargil, but has assured that he should be better in a few days. The accident took place after he had wrapped up shooting for "Shershaah" for the day. Sidharth was riding a bike on the hilly terrain on Saturday when the mishap happened. He continued shooting despite his injury.

"There was a danger of some infection because we fell on the road. The injury will take at least a week plus to heal, however, given the schedule and scale of the film, I didn't have that time to recover," Sidharth said. "Accidents like these do happen and cause a bit of a lapse in the schedule, but I think it could have been much worse. Hopefully in the next few days, I will be absolutely fine," he added.

View this post on Instagram

What weekends look like while you are shooting in the remote areas! In between shots for #Shershaah 🏏 🤠 #ShootLife

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra) on

Sidharth also opened up about the challenges of shooting in Kargil. "Shooting in Kargil is a complete new experience because not many films have been shot here. We have explored virgin locations as we want to be extremely authentic when it comes to Kargil war," he said, adding: "We have shot in mountains similar to the ones where the battles were fought. The rocks were extremely sharp, and they can't be controlled. So there were ample of challenges than came in for safety while doing the action, and the team did everything to ensure that we are sage."

Shershaah is based on the true story of Kargil war hero Vikram Batra.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesLatest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending NewsLatest Lifestyle News

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryMann Bairagi producer Mahaveer Jain: Modiji won't see our film Next Story  