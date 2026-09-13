Where to watch India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup 2026 final live on TV and stream online in India?

The stage is set for the summit clash of the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup 2026. India women will be taking on Sri Lanka women in the final and will hope to get their hands on the marquee title. It is interesting to note that the Indian team has been in brilliant form in the tournament.

Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, the Women in Blue defeated the likes of Thailand, Hong Kong, and arch-rivals Pakistan in the group stage to reach the knockout stages of the competition. Notably, the side took on Bangladesh in the semi-final of the tournament, where they managed to register a 40-run victory to make their way into the summit clash of the competition.

On the other hand, the second semi-final of the tournament saw Sri Lanka taking on Pakistan. The two sides met in Dubai for the clash, and Sri Lanka managed to register a brilliant win, booking a berth in the summit clash and setting up a clash against the Indian team.

The final of the tournament is slated to be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 13th, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top. However, the Indian team will be considered heavy favourites for the clash.

India women vs Sri Lanka women broadcast details

When will the India women vs Sri Lanka women Women's Asia Cup 2026 final begin?

The India women vs Sri Lanka women Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final will be played on Sunday, September 13th.

At what time will the India women vs Sri Lanka women Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final begin?

The India women vs Sri Lanka women Women's Asia Cup 2026 final will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Where is the India women vs Sri Lanka women Women's Asia Cup 2026 final being played?

The India women vs Sri Lanka women Women's Asia Cup 2026 final will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Where can you watch the India women vs Sri Lanka women, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final in India?

The live telecast for the India women vs Sri Lanka women, the Women's Asia Cup 2026 final, will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can you watch the India women vs Sri Lanka women, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final in India?

The live stream for the India women vs Sri Lanka women, the Women's Asia Cup 2026 final, will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

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