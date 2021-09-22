Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani are getting married soon? Here's what actor has to say

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SID_KIARA_ISHQ Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's pairing in Shershaah won everybody's hearts. Their chemistry became one of the major highlights of the film and two garnered praise from all corners. Ever since the actors were seen romancing on screen, fans can't stop wondering if they can be a couple in real life too. Their recent pictures and get-togethers have only added more sparks to the rumours. Recently, Sidharth was quizzed about his wedding plans and if he'll be marrying his co-star.

Asked when he's getting married, Sidharth told Bollywood Bubble, "I don’t know. I am not an astrologer or such. I don’t know, it’s to who, is more important. And as and when it happens, I will let everyone know.”

“I don’t know. Koi aisa timeline nahi hai (there is no timeline as of such). I think it has to be done correctly and not done fast or later or anything,“ he added.

For the unversed, in the film, Sidharth Malhotra was seen in the double role of Captain Vikram Batra and his twin brother Vishal Batra, whereas Kiara plays the role of the marytr's fiancee Dimple Cheema. For the unversed, Captain Vikram Batra laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999. And due to his immense bravery, he was given the title of 'Sher Shah' (Lion King).

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan and jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, Shershaah also features actors Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra.

Moving ahead, Sidharth has recently wrapped up the shooting of ‘Mission Majnu’ with Rashmika Mandanna. The film marks Rashmika's Bollywood debut. Shantanu Bagchi directorial spy thriller is inspired by real events in the 1970s. Sidharth will essay the role of a RAW agent in the film while Rashmika's role has been kept under wrap as of now.

On the other hand, Kiara also has a few plum projects lined up -- notably "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" with Kartik Aaryan, "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.