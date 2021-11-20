Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI Siddhant Chaturvedi takes a trip down his Bollywood journey

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has been living the dream. The actor, who impressed the audience as MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' has a packed slate in the coming months. As he climbs up the ladder, the actor recently looked back at his journey through a heartfelt social media post. Talking about his journey, Siddhant took to his social media handle and shared a note that read, "Inside Edge mein Bowling seekhi... Gully boy mein Rap seekha... Bunty Aur Babli mein kya? Kisko Thuga bhaiya?! - Kismat ko Thuga hai, Aur kya. Sabko laga ladka Naukri payega, Settle ho jayega, Kundali mein Vyapar bhi tha... Magar ladka toh andar se Kalakaar hi tha..."

Coming from the small town of Ballia in Uttar Pradesh, the actor has come a long way courtesy of his performances in every project that he has been a part of. With his most recent release being 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', the actor has got the chance to play a proper Hindi masala film hero and by the looks of it in the trailer, the actor seems to have done a good job.

The romantic comedy was released in theatres on November 19. Starring Rani Mukherji, Saif Ali Khan, Sharvari Wagh and Siddhant in the lead role, the film pit two sets of con artists, from different generations, against each other as they try to prove who is the better con couple. Directed by Varun V. Sharma, the rib-tickling comedy is an out-and-out family entertainer also starring Pankaj Tripathi, who plays the role of a cop. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra. Bunty Aur Babli 2 Twitter Reactions & Review: Fans say 'its fun' to watch Rani Mukherji-Saif Ali Khan starrer

Apart from this, Siddhant's slate of upcoming projects seems impressive with films like 'Phone Bhoot', Shakun Batra's untitled, 'Yudhra' and 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.'

(With IANS Inputs)