Bunty Aur Babli 2 Twitter Reactions & Review: Fans say 'its fun' to watch Rani Mukherji-Saif Ali Khan starrer

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KAHRAMANVE Bunty Aur Babli 2 Twitter Reactions & Review: Fans say 'its fun' to watch Rani Mukherji-Saif starrer

One of the much-awaited romantic-comedy film 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' has finally released in theatres on November 19. Starring Rani Mukherji, Saif Ali Khan, Sharvari Wagh and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead role, the film pit two sets of con artists, from different generations, against each other as they try to prove who is the better con couple. Directed by Varun V. Sharma, the rib-tickling comedy is an out-and-out family entertainer also starring Pankaj Tripathi, who plays the role of a cop.

First reactions to the films are out and 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is receiving mixed responses from fans on Twitter. While some say Rani Mukherji, Saif, Siddhant and Sharvari's performance should be given a standing ovation, others say that the film could have been better. However, the common census is that the film hits the right chords when it comes to choosing the subject and entertaining the audience of the film.

Here's how fans reacted:

The sequel to the hit 2005-released prequel starred Abhishek Bachchan, Rani and Amitabh Bachchan in leading roles.