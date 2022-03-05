Siddhant Chaturvedi flaunts his drastic physical transformation with hilarious 'Gehraiyaan' reference

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI Siddhant Chaturvedi

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who was last seen in Shakun Batra's 'Gehraiyaan', shared a hilarious post referencing 'Zain' as he flaunted his amazing physical transformation. He took to his social media on Saturday (March 5) to share before and after photographs, highlighting the transformation for his latest release. The first one was a black and white picture, in which he is looking into the mirror and flaunting his abs, while in the next one, he is seen sporting sunglasses and flaunting his tummy, which is no longer flat.

He captioned the post 'Zain single VS Zain in a relationship', referring to his character from Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan. The comments section burst into laughter with celebs enjoying Siddhant's sense of humour. Singer Armaan Malik commented, "Hahaha ded" while actor Tanuj Virwani wrote, "Hahahahaa epic !!!

For the unversed, Siddhant, who played Zain in the Gehraiyaan, is shown to be in an illicit relationship with Alisha, played by Deepika Padukone. Separately, Zain has climbed to the top of the professional ladder with the help of Tia's (Ananya Panday) connections. Tia and Zain are engaged to be married but he hides his secret romance with Alisha from everyone.

Featuring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant and Dhairya Karwa, Gehraiyaan is directed by Shakun Batra.

Meanwhile, Siddhant Chaturvedi shot to limelight as rapper MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy', which starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Next, the actor will be seen in 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. Also, Siddhant and Ananya will be working together in the upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Adarsh Gorav, joining them.

