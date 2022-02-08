Shraddha Kapoor remembers 'Aaji' Lata Mangeshkar with priceless throwback pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRADDHAKAPOOR Shraddha Kapoor all smiles with Lata Mangeshkar in throwback pic

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor shared some precious throwback pictures of Lata Mangeshkar and penned a heartfelt note for the late legendary singer. In one of the images, a teenager Shraddha is photographed with Mangeshkar. Both are seen posing all smiles. The other two images are from Mangeshkar's younger days.

In the caption to her post, Shraddha wrote, "I will forever cherish the honour of having shared precious moments with you. Your hand on my head, your warm gaze, your loving words of encouragement. Thank you for your simplicity, divinity, excellence and grace. Truly The Greatest of all time! I love You Lata Aaji (sic)."

The Bharat Ratna awardee who passed away at the age of 92, was cremated at Shivaji Park on Sunday in Mumbai with full state honours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present at the funeral of the celebrated singer. Several celebrities including Shraddha, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan among others also paid their last respects to the iconic singer at Shivaji Park on Sunday.

For the uninformed, Mangeshkar had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. She was taken off from ventilator support when her health showed signs of improvement. However, after her condition worsened, she was put back on life support but finally succumbed to multiple organ failure. A huge crowd was witnessed at Mangeshkar's funeral. The Government also declared two days of mourning as a mark of respect for the singer Lata Mangeshkar. She was also accorded a state funeral.

