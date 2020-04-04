Shilpa Shetty's son gives her a massage in exchange for a cake. Watch adorable video

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty is spending quality time with her family during the country-wide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus. Shilpa, her husband Raj Kundra, their son Viaan Raj Kundra along with her mum are stationed in Mumbai. The actor is using this time to make memories with her family. In the latest video posted on her Instagram, one can see her son giving her a massage.
Viaan being the obedient son gives his mumma a massage while doting mother Shilpa promises to bake a cake for him as a barter deal. The video was captured by the actor's mother without her knowledge.
Sharing the video, she wrote: “Had no idea my mom was shooting this... but she managed to capture such a priceless moment. Watching this video made me realise it’s such a blessing to have kids and also have these important conversations with your child. Ha ha ha one who can be your friend too! Today, I’m grateful for a child who is respectful to all, is sensible & understanding even at such a tender age. I enjoy all the banter with him and knowing his conversations can easily lift all our spirits is a lovely feeling. Also, saying a special prayer for all parents and children caught in these trying times. May we all come out of this stronger than before.”
Through the lockdown period, Shilpa has been putting out interesting and motivating posts for her Insta fam. Besides "crafting memories" with her 7-year-old son Viaan, the actor has been sharing workout videos.
On Navratri too, she posted a video of their puja at home. She even shared the recipe for Makhana and Gur Ki Barfi, which she prepared as the offering to the Goddess.
Earlier, she expressed gratitude to all her helpers in a long post. Sharing a video of herself sweeping the lawn, Shilpa wrote, "Today, I’m grateful for every single person who has made life easier for us in their own way. It is because of them that we can enjoy the gift of time to go out and pursue our dreams. When life gets back to normal, don’t forget to let them know that you value them".