Shilpa Shetty binges on 'Makkhan malai' while shooting in Lucknow. Watch video

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is undoubtedly one of the fittest stars in Bollywood. The 44-year-old actress can easily give a 25-year-old good run for her money (body). As much as her fans love her workout and fitness videos, her Sunday binge is something her fans wait the entire week to watch. So, giving in to the request of her fans, Shilpa Shetty posted a video on her Instagram on Sunday afternoon where she is seen tasting some delectable Makkhan malai and mouthwatering jalebis in Lucknow.

"Sunday Binge the Nawabi way.. Shooting in Lucknow hence decided to try the famous #makkhanmalai, it's so light and airy not too sweet or heavy at all and what a lethal combination with hot crispy #jalebi. In #foodcoma now! #sundaybinge #today #Yoga #tomorrow #lucknowdiaries #shootlife #bingeday #guiltfree #foodporn #dessert #famous #happiness #foodie #sweettooth," Shilpa captioned the video.

Here's the video posted by the actress.

While enjoying the scrumptious dessert, the fitness freak Bollywood hottie did not forget to remind her fans to keep doing yoga if they also want to eat such high-calorie food.

Shilpa is currently shooting her upcoming film "Nikamma" here.