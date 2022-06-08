Shilpa Shetty Kundra gets first-of-its-kind vanity van on birthday | EXCLUSIVE PICS

Follow us on Shilpa Shetty celebrated her birthday by bringing home a luxurious vanity van

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has turned a year older on June 8. Whether it is her latest OTT project with Rohit Shetty titled Indian Police Force, reality shows on television, radio or even her fitness app – Shilpa is owning it all like a boss. On her birthday, the actress got home a first-of-its-kind vanity van.

The luxurious vanity van comes with a kitchenette and hair wash station. Meeting Shilpa's needs and interests, it also comes equipped with a yoga deck. Fitness is very important to her and she wanted to ensure that even when she is on the move, she can practice yoga within the comforts of her own vanity van. And thus, the vanity van was intalled with a setup on the rooftop.

Shilpa also cut a cake on her birthday with IndiaTV's Joyeeta Mitra. They clicked pictures inside the actress' vanity van.

Image Source : INDIATV Shilpa Shetty gifted herself a vanity van on her 47th birthday

Image Source : INDIATV A full look at Shilpa Shetty's vanity van from outside

Image Source : INDIATV Shilpa Shetty's vanity has a hair wash station also

Image Source : INDIATV The vanity van has a small kitchen area for cooking

Image Source : INDIATV Multi-level vanity van owned by Shilpa Shetty

Image Source : INDIATV Hair and make up station inside Shilpa Shetty's vanity van

Image Source : INDIATV Shilpa Shetty celebrates her birthday with IndiaTV's Joyeeta Mitra

On the movies front, Shilpa Shetty will be seen in the upcoming film Nikamma. It will release on June 17 and co-stars Abhimanyu and Shirley Setia. Shilpa is returning to the big screens after a 15-year-long gap with Nikamma. She plays the role of Avni in it. Check out songs from the upcoming film that are trending on social media.

Shilpa is also part of Rohit Shetty-backed web series Indian Police Force, which co-stars Vivek Oberoi and Sidharth Malhotra. The Amazon Prime Video series has begun filming and Shilpa will play the role of a cop in it.

(With inputs from Joyeeta Mitra)