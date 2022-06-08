Wednesday, June 08, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Shilpa Shetty Kundra gets first-of-its-kind vanity van on birthday | EXCLUSIVE PICS

Shilpa Shetty Kundra gets first-of-its-kind vanity van on birthday | EXCLUSIVE PICS

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has gifted herself a vanity van on her birthday that comes equipped with a yoga deck on the rooftop. This will enable the actress to workout while she is on the move.  

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 08, 2022 11:40 IST
Shilpa Shetty celebrated her birthday by bringing home a

Shilpa Shetty celebrated her birthday by bringing home a luxurious vanity van

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has turned a year older on June 8. Whether it is her latest OTT project with Rohit Shetty titled Indian Police Force, reality shows on television, radio or even her fitness app – Shilpa is owning it all like a boss. On her birthday, the actress got home a first-of-its-kind vanity van.

The luxurious vanity van comes with a kitchenette and hair wash station. Meeting Shilpa's needs and interests, it also comes equipped with a yoga deck. Fitness is very important to her and she wanted to ensure that even when she is on the move, she can practice yoga within the comforts of her own vanity van. And thus, the vanity van was intalled with a setup on the rooftop.  

Shilpa also cut a cake on her birthday with IndiaTV's Joyeeta Mitra. They clicked pictures inside the actress' vanity van. 

India Tv - celeb

Image Source : INDIATV

Shilpa Shetty gifted herself a vanity van on her 47th birthday

India Tv - pic

Image Source : INDIATV

A full look at Shilpa Shetty's vanity van from outside

India Tv - celeb

Image Source : INDIATV

Shilpa Shetty's vanity has a hair wash station also

India Tv - vanity van

Image Source : INDIATV

The vanity van has a small kitchen area for cooking

India Tv - vanity van

Image Source : INDIATV

Multi-level vanity van owned by Shilpa Shetty

{img-61161}

India Tv - celeb

Image Source : INDIATV

Hair and make up station inside Shilpa Shetty's vanity van

India Tv - celeb

Image Source : INDIATV

Shilpa Shetty celebrates her birthday with IndiaTV's Joyeeta Mitra

On the movies front, Shilpa Shetty will be seen in the upcoming film Nikamma. It will release on June 17 and co-stars Abhimanyu and Shirley Setia. Shilpa is returning to the big screens after a 15-year-long gap with Nikamma. She plays the role of Avni in it. Check out songs from the upcoming film that are trending on social media.

 

Shilpa is also part of Rohit Shetty-backed web series Indian Police Force, which co-stars Vivek Oberoi and Sidharth Malhotra. The Amazon Prime Video series has begun filming and Shilpa will play the role of a cop in it.  

 

(With inputs from Joyeeta Mitra)

 

Top News

Latest News