Shibani Dandekar gives 'epic' reply to Farhan Akhtar's funny video with daughter Akira

Farhan Akhtar keeps his fans entertained with interesting posts on social media. On Monday, the actor took to Instagram to share a funny throwback video featuring himself and daughter Akira. In the video, the two were seen enacting a superhero dialogue. Farhan shared the video and wrote: “Fun times with @akiraakhtar .. #shortshorts #throwback”

Soon after the video surfaced the internet, Farhan Akhtar’s girlfriend Shibani Dandekar left a comment and attracted many eyeballs. She was quick to write, ”EPIC”, followed by a laugh and heart emoticon alongside the video.

Farhan keeps ruling the headlines for his relationship with Shibani Dandekar. The actor is said to get married with her this year. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, a source said that the couple might surprise their fans and tie the knot sooner than expected. The report read, “The plan is to get married towards the year-end, after the release of Farhan’s next, Toofan. But they might spring a surprise by tying the knot earlier than that. The final date is yet to be decided but Farhan and Shibani have begun preparations for the big day.”



On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is currently shooting for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofan along with Mrunal Thakur. The film is scheduled to release on October 2.

