Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra overwhelmed as Kiara Advani starrer becomes most watched on Amazon Prime

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah has been in news ever since its release. Gaining positive responses from all corners, it has become most watched Hindi film on streaming giant, Amazon Prime Video. Sharing the news on his social media accounts, Sidharth posted a 'Thank You' not for his fans saying he's overwhelmed with the response the film has received. He posted a video from the film while sharing the note.

"Overwhelmed with the love and appreciation that we are receiving for #Shershaah. Thank you everyone for making it the most watched film on @primevideoin #FeelingBlessed #YehDilMaangeMore," he captioned the post.

In a follow-up post, he shared a video from the film writing, "Thank you everyone for your love and making #shershaah the most watched film on amazon!"

Kiara too thanked everyone for the love and appriciation.

According to Amazon Prime Video, in its first two weeks, Shershaah has been streamed by audiences in over 4100 Indian towns and cities, as well as in 210 countries and territories around the world. No other Indian movie on Amazon Prime Video has been watched in more towns and cities across India and countries and territories worldwide within this time frame.

Talking about the success of the film, producer Karan Johar said, “Shershaah has always been a film close to our hearts, and seeing the love and appreciation the film has received makes me feel incredibly proud about the movie and each and everyone associated with it. PVC awardee Captain Vikram Batra’s story is one that no Indian shall ever forget, that said, what we intended to do was to tell the story of what made him the braveheart he was, to look deeper into his life, his passion and his love for the country and Dimple. It fills me with pride to see the love Sidharth and Kiara’s performances and Vishnu’s directorial vision has received. I’m glad that this movie got the reach it deserves.”

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, Shershaah is inspired by the life of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead. Alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead, the film also features Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra in pivotal roles. Jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, Shershaah is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.