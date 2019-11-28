Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shanaya Kapoor takes our breaths away as she poses infront of Eiffel Tower in Paris

Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter and Ananya Panday’s BFF Shanaya is all set for her Bal des débutantes in Paris this year. The star kid is already in the beautiful city with her father and taking in the love and romance it is known for. While Shanaya isn’t on social media, Sanjay has been treating fans with gorgeous photos of her. He shared a photo in which Shanaya can be seen striking a happy pose in front of Eiffel Tower. In another photo, the father-daughter duo gets clicked there.

Sanjay has flooded his Instagram stories with videos of his daughter as well. In one of the videos, she can be seen roaming around the city and there is another one from their dinner date. For the unversed, Bal des debutantes is a fashion event and social Debutante ball which is held for raising money for a cause. In 2017, Ananya Panday made her debut at the ball and now it’s Shanaya’s turn.

Although Ananya is busy promoting her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh along with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, she recently took to her Instagram to share a lovely throwback picture to cheer her BFF Shanaya ahead of her Paris debut. Sharing a throwback picture on her Instagram Ananya wrote, " “Good Luck. My baby Shanaya is going to @lebal.paris. I love U, Ur going to be awesome."

The 'le Bal' is a gathering of 20 boys and 20 girls from different nationalities. The event which is attended by influential families was first held in 1992.

