Shama Sikander confirms wedding with James Milliron on March 16 in Goa | Deets Inside

Popular actress Shama Sikander is all set to tie the knot with fiance James Milliron on March 16, 2022 in Goa. The wedding will be an intimate affair with only close friends and family in attendance. She has opted to have a white wedding with 'India meets America' theme. Shama was set to marry fiance James Milliron in September 2020 but she had to keep it on hold owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

While talking to Etimes Shama said, "James and I have waited for two years for this day. We will have a white wedding and it will be a two-day affair. We are keeping it more international because many of our relatives are settled abroad. It will be ‘India meets America’. I love seeing people at white weddings, but I had never thought of how I wanted mine to be. I love the simplicity, class and elegance associated with the white wedding."

Talking about the rituals to be followed during the wedding, she said, "I don’t believe much in rituals. The only one I believe in is coming together and celebrating love. So, it will be more of a spiritual wedding than a ritualistic one."

Shama also revealed that she chose Goa as the destination of her wedding. She shares, "I am a spontaneous person and organised at the same time. However, I don’t believe in planning way ahead. I believe in living in the moment. We had been waiting for two years for this day and had even booked a venue in Turkey before the pandemic. Even now, there are travel restrictions and I don’t want my guests to go through any stress. So, we decided to change it and that’s how we zeroed in on Goa. Since the climate will change in a couple of months, we decided to get married in March."

Further talking about the preparations for the wedding, Shama told that she isn't sure if Jame's parents will be able to make it to the wedding. "They don’t even have their passports. They were trying to make them, but the pandemic struck. We are hoping that they make it to the wedding provided their passports are made on time. Unfortunately, a lot of James’ relatives can’t travel to India on such short notice. The Americans plan one year in advance unlike us. It sort of surprised me. Hum Indians ko toh abhi bolo hum chal chalenge. Sab dekh lenge ho jaata hai yahaan par. After agreeing to tie the knot in a month’s time, I realised that I wasn’t prepared at all. Mere toh kapde bhi final nahi hain (laughs!)."

Meanwhile, Shama Sikander became a household name with her role as Pooja Mehta" in the 2003 popular drama Ye Meri Life Hai. She has also appeared in the Amir Khan starer Mann.

