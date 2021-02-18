Image Source : TWITTER/OFFICIAL ACCOUNT Shahid Kapoor to make digital debut with Raj and DK's Amazon series

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor will be venturing into the digital space with filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's upcoming thriller-comedy series, streaming platform Amazon Prime Video announced on Thursday. The untitled series is created and written by Raj and DK, who earlier helmed the hit "The Family Man" for the streamer.



Kapoor said he was looking for an opportunity to collaborate with the directors, known for their films like "Go Goa Gone", "Shor in the City" and "Stree", after watching their work on The Family Man. "I couldn’t think of anyone better for my digital debut than them. Amazon Prime Video is a fabulous service and it’s a privilege to work with them.



"I loved the story idea when I first heard it and since then it has been an exciting ride so far! Can't wait to share this series with the audience," the 39-year-old actor said in a statement.

Raj and DK said the show is based on their "favourite script" and described it as their labour of love. "We found a perfect match in Shahid. He was always our first choice for this series. We hit it off immediately, and have been on the same page from the first time we spoke. Shahid is an exciting actor to watch and work with! The intensity he brings to his roles is amazing," the duo said in a joint statement.

The series marks Raj and DK's first collaboration with Kapoor, who was last seen in the 2019 hit "Kabir Singh". The actor's film credits also include ᨊcritically-acclaimed movies such as "Jab We Met", "Kaminey", "Haider" and "Padmaavat".

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India, called Kapoor an "incredibly gifted" actor and said the team is excited to have him on board. "This is a fresh and unique combination that we’re confident will be a hit with our customers," Subramaniam said.



The show is co-written by Sita R Menon, Suman Kumar and Hussain Dalal. The streaming platform will announce the rest of the cast soon.

Shahid will be seen next in Jersey, the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name, as a former cricketer who returns to playing in his mid-30s. Gowtam Tinnanuri, who helmed the Telugu original, is directing the Hindi version as well. Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur will also star in the film.

Jersey is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5 i.e Diwali. The film will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar-starrer Prithviraj.

- with PTI inputs