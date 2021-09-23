Shaheer Sheikh on bonding with newborn daughter: Have not felt this connected to anyone else in life

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHEER SHEIKH Shaheer Sheikh with Ruchikaa Kapoor

Actor Shaheer Sheikh and his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby girl earlier this month. Recently, the actor revealed that the new parents have named their newborn, Anaya. Now, speaking to a news portal, Shaheer shared how his life has changed after becoming a father. He also recalled how he felt when the first time he held his daughter in his arms.

" I can’t really explain in words. The feeling is so new to me and it is still sinking in and I am still trying to figure out what is happening to me because it is all new for me. I was told that fathers take time to relate to the journey when the child is born, but from the moment I have held my little one, I have felt such a strong connection with her. It is such a beautiful and amazing experience. I’ve never ever in my life felt like this before," he told ETimes, adding, "I have not felt this connected to anyone else in life, the way I feel with my daughter. Agar Woh palkein bhi chapakle Yaa thoda sa frown bhi kar le Mujhe lagta hai Kya hogaya… and what I can do for her. It is something else, the feeling is unbelievable and now I can understand what our parents must have gone through or must be going through. I know usually it is said that mothers have a very strong connection but I don’t know why I am so connected to her."

When asked about how he felt when he first held Anaya in her arms, the actor said,"Suddenly things changed and how you look at life changes. You start feeling aap ki jaan Kisi Aur mein Atki hai… I got that feeling when I first held her in my hands. I felt yeh Meri he jaan hai."

For the unversed, Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa had a court marriage in November last year. The couple flew to Jammu to meet the actor's parents after their marriage to take their blessings and later had a small ceremony in Mumbai with Ruchikaa's family.

Talking about Ruchikaa Kapoor, she is the head of Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms' Films division. On the other hand, Shaheer Sheikh has earned massive popularity as a TV actor over the years with his iconic roles. The actor has been seen as Arjun in Ekta Kapoor's Mahabharat, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Navya, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and many others.

On the work front, Shaheer will next be seen in Pavitra Rishta 2 along with Ankita Lokhande. In the show, he will be playing the role of Manav, the character that was earlier played by Sushant Singh Rajput and Hiten Tejwani.