Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans for memorable birthday: I must be the only person feeling happy getting older

Shah Rukh Khan thanking fans for memorable birthday: I must be the only person feeling happy getting older

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan who recently rang in his 54th birthday on November 2 thanked his fans for making his day memorable and feels that he must be the only person in the world who feels happy getting older. Taking to Instagram he shared a picture of himself and a long thank-you note for his fans.

"And a very heartfelt Thank you to everyone who is reading this. Every year I feel that this is the most memorable birthday celebrations and every next year all your love makes it bigger and more memorable. I must be the only person in the world who feels happy getting older! Love you all," Shah Rukh wrote. Have a look:

The actor previously shared a video of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, which was lit up on his birthday and wrote, "To my brother, the awesomely cool Mr. #MohamedAlabbar and @burjkhalifa @emaardubai. Thanks for making me shine so bright. Your love and kindness is unsurpassable. Wow! This is really the Tallest I have ever been. Love u Dubai. It’s my birthday and I’m the guest!"

On the acting front, Shah Rukh was last seen on screen in "Zero", which also featured Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

