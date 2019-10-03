Shah Rukh Khan gives a hint about his upcoming projects. Are you ready?

The brand new season of Ted Talks India: Nayi Baat will welcome 26 speakers from different walks of life shedding light on various social issues. The show will also telecast in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali and will also welcome Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. During the recently held press conference, the actor answered the most asked question of the recent times about his upcoming project. Talking about the same, SRK said that he will himself announce the projects as soon as they are ready.

During the conference, he said, "I am taking time because most of the people I want to with are busy now. am reading 2-3 scripts. Once they are ready, I am ready I will announce the film." Not only this, he even joked about the rumors of him featuring in various films and said that these talks have given him quite a few ideas like that was of Tarzan and Jane which he thought was quite interesting. He said that in a month or two’s time, he would figure out the details and announce his projects.

Have a look at the video here:

Talking about his last project, he was seen in Anand L Rai's Zero where he played the role of a dwarf opposite Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Have a look:

The TED head Chris Anderson revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter the reason why they chose SRK as the host, "He helps communicate complex ideas in an easy way. Also, he speaks Hindi and English incredibly well so that enables a massive connect with viewers."

