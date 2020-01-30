Shah Rukh Khan's kids Suhana and Aryan party hard with friends. Check out glimpses

Suhana and Aryan Khan party with their friends.

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan and daughter Suhana are currently working towards their passion. While Aryan is studying filmmaking at USC, Suhana is studying nitty-gritty of acting. The star kids are quite popular on social media. They have several fan pages on Instagram which keep users updated with their day to day activities. Recently a video has been shared by a fan club in which Aryan can be seen enjoying in a dimly lit club.

''He’s back! The compass is back baby,'' a voice can be heard in the background.

A photo of Suhana was shared by the same fan club on Instagram. In the picture, Suhana is seen enjoying with her friend. Flaunting her curls and red lips, Suhana is dressed simply in a plain white strapless top and black bottom.

Shah Rukh Khan on David Letterman’s talk show said that Aryan doesn't want to act. “He looks nice, he’s tall and...okay. But I don’t think he has what it takes perhaps and he realises that himself. But he is a good writer,'' the superstar said.

Aryan voiced Simba in the Hindi version of The Lion King. Shah Rukh dubbed for Mufasa.

Meanwhile, Suhana is pretty serious about her acting career. Her short film The Grey Part Of Blue which released last year has garnered over millions of views. The 10 minutes film is about a young couple on a road trip.