Friday, February 14, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Shah Rukh Khan's witty quip on 36th Valentine's Day with wife Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's witty quip on 36th Valentine's Day with wife Gauri Khan

"36 years... ab toh Valentine's bhi humse pooch kar aata hai. Wishing you all, love beyond restrictions....," SRK wrote on Instagram for his Valetine Gauri Khan.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: February 14, 2020 19:40 IST
Shah Rukh Khan's witty quip on 36th Valentine's Day with wife Gauri Khan
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Shah Rukh Khan's witty quip on 36th Valentine's Day with wife Gauri Khan

Be it off-screen or on screen, superstar Shah Rukh Khan knows the best how to woo his fans with his romantic charisma and wit. Leaving no chance to spread love on Valentine's Day on Friday, SRK posted a cute message for wife Gauri Khan. Of course, the post has the element of his trademark wit.

"36 years... ab toh Valentine's bhi humse pooch kar aata hai. Wishing you all, love beyond restrictions....," SRK wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

36 years...ab toh Valentine’s bhi humse pooch kar aata hai. Wishing you all, love beyond restrictions....

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on

Not only this, he even uploaded a photograph in which Gauri and SRK can be seen holding each other's hands and looking into each others' eyes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, there have been a lot of speculation about Shah Rukh's upcoming projects. He has been linked to doing movies with Rajkumar Hirani, Ali Abbas Zafar, Raj and DK, Atlee and many other directors. As a producer, he has plenty of projects in his kitty. He is currently producing the upcoming Abhishek Bachchan-starrer thriller "Bob Biswas".

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News