Shah Rukh Khan hugs Jawan co-star Nayanthara in unseen pic, fans can't wait to see them act together

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara will be seen in upcoming film Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara are coming together in Atlee directorial Jawan. The upcoming film is an all-out actioner and the anticipation from it is sky high. The film has locked release date for June 2, 2023 and a teaser feat SRK has already stoked major fan frenzy. Now, all eyes are on any updates that maybe coming in realted to Jawan.

SRK co-stars with Nayanthara in Jawan

SRK and Atlee were rumoured to be working together since 2019 when the Theri director watched an IPL match with the Bollywood star. However, with COVID outbreak in 2020, the film announcement was delayed. Finally, when the movie was made official by the makers, the euphoria was something to be witnessed. Jawan teaser went viral on social media when it was launched on June 3, a year before the film is supposed to hit the cinema halls. The movie will also mark the first collaboration of SRK and 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara. Earlier, leaked images suggested that some portions of the movie have already been shot. Nayanthara and SRK coming together is reason enough for fans to get excited about Jawan.

Read: Vikram health update: Actor's son Dhruv dismisses heart attack reports, to be discharged soon

Here's a look at Jawan movie poster.

SRK attends Nayanthara's wedding with Vignesh Shivan

Earlier on June 9, Nayanthara married director Vignesh Shivan. The star-studded event was attended by SRK and Atlee as well. Now, some unseen pictures of the Jawan co-stars are going viral on social media and being widely circulated among the fan clubs. Shivan marked the one month anniversary of his wedding with Nayanthara by sharing pics from their wedding day. In one of the images, SRK warmy hugs Nayanthara. In another image, Atlee and SRK are captured in a candid moment with the newlyweds.

Read: Rocketry The Nambi Effect Box Office Collection: R Madhavan starrer is holding well at ticket window

Fans react to SRK's pic with Nayanthara

Reacting to the pictures of SRK and Nayanthara, one of the social media users wrote, "Some beautiful clicks of #ShahRukhKhan, #Rajnikanth #Nayanthara & #Atlee from the wedding (sic)." Another one commented, "How many people are waiting for this combo (sic)?"

Mani Ratnam and Rajinikanth's pics from Nayanthara wedding

In another set of pictures, director Mani Ratnam is seen with the newlywed couple. Superstar Rajinikanth is also seen handing over a gift to Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan as he congratulated the couple on this big occasion. Sharing the images, Shivan wrote on Instagram, "With the loving #Thalaivar Rajnikanth sir :) blessing our wedding with his esteemed presence with sooo much of positivity and good will. Happy to share some great moments on the one month anniversary of our special day (sic)."