Rocketry The Nambi Effect Box Office Collection: R Madhavan starrer is holding well at ticket window

After a slow start, R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is holding well at the ticket window. The film is doing steady business at the box office. Due to positive word of mouth, Rocketry will have a solid weekend at the box office. Since the time of its release last week on July 1, the film has been garnering a lot of praise. R Madhavan starrer brings the life of a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation to the screen.

Rocketry earlier clashed at the box office with Aditya Roy Kapur actioner 'Rashtra Kavach Om,' Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani 'JugJugg Jeeyo' and it now faces stiff competition from 'Thor: Love And Thunder.' Reportedly, the film earned Rs 1 crore at the box office on Friday.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect marked Madhavan's debut as a filmmaker. The film had a slow start at the box office and eventually picked up the pace. The collection of 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ has been increasing every day since Monday, July 4. The film has entered it's second week and is expected to earn great numbers over Saturday and Sunday. ALSO READ: Thor Love And Thunder Box Office Collection Day 2: Chris Hemsworth's film enjoys a remarkable business

About Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was released in six languages worldwide, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on 1st July 2022. Apart from R Madhavan, the film has a powerful ensemble star cast comprising of acclaimed international actors like Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta and Ron Donachie and with special appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya. The film captures the spy scandal that changed Nambi Narayanan's life forever and unravels the truth behind it all. For those unaware, R Madhavan plays the role of rocket scientist Nambi Naryanan in the film.

The film is being distributed by UFO Moviez and Red Giant Movies in India and will be distributed internationally by Yash Raj Films and Phars Film Co. Simran, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal and several others played important roles in the film.